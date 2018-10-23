Coats for kids

Tue, 10/23/2018 - 9:20am

T.J. Washington, center, state representative for Ruff Ryders, prepares to taste a turkey neck Saturday during Houma Ruff Ryders second annual Coats for Kids charity event at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Also pictured are Matt Hebert, left, and Allen Craft, both of Houma Ruff Ryders. Organizers accepted monetary donations and donations of coats to go toward providing coasts for children in the area. Last year, organizers were able to provide about 200 coats. The group is still accepting donations for coats. For more info, visit the Houma Ruff Ryders page on Facebook. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

