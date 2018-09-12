Coastal Conservation Association banquet is Thursday

The banquet for the Coastal Conservation Association Atchafalaya Chapter will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, 728 Myrtle St.

The cost per person is $75, which includes a one-year association membership, dinner and an open bar. A 10-person table is available for $600, and a VIP table costs $1,000. Admission is $35 for spouses and $25 for youths. For ticket information call Corry Landry at 337-380-4778.