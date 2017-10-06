Coast Guard statement on Tropical Storm Nate

From the U.S. Coast Guard

SET PORT CONDITION X-RAY

Hurricane Information: The Captain of the Port (COTP) Houma is hereby setting Pon Condition X-RAY for Port Fourchon, Louisiana OITshorc Oi l Port, Jlouma Navigation Canal, Port of Morgan City, Port of I beria, I ntracoastal City, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and all tenninals, faciltllcs, and waterways in the Captain of the Port (COTP) l louma area of responsibi l ity at 0800 Friday, October 6,

201 7, in preparation for what is now Tropical Stonn Nate. Based on current stonn track projections, this tropical stonn is predicted to make landfall late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. l lowever, at this time there remains a large amount of uncertainty of the track with the possibility that hurricane force winds could be experienced anywhere within the COTP Zone. A Hurricane watch has been set. The COTP will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and may modify requi rements under this condition or change the condition as predictions change. Questions can be

directed to the Houma 000 at (985) 665-2437.

Port Condition X-RAY: Gale force winds arc predicted to arrive within 48 hours. In addition to direction given by COTP Houma under Port Condition WHISKEY, the following actions must be implemented:

• Vessels not intending to remain in port shall either make preparations for getting underway immediately for storn1 evasion or ensure mooring plans previously submitted to COTP Houma have been approved.

• From MM 63 to MM 47 on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. mooring and/or movement of red nag barges is prohibited.

• Make preparations for storm arrivaL

Port Waterwav Status: All ports and waterways in the Houma COTP zone are currently open. COTP Houma will issue additional MSIB's as the stonn approaches and port conditions change, including bridge or waterway closures. Mariners throughout the Houma COTP zone are encouraged to use all means available to monitor the path of the stonn and remain prepared to take action as the system progresses.

Post Storm Considera tions: Once the stonn passes. U1e U. S. Coast Guard will be focused on search and rescue, port security. pollution response and the restoration of commercial operations. Should the port be closed, before reopening the port. COTP Houma must consider the possibility of shoal ing and other navigational hazards, the status of aids to navigation. the status of port security and the readiness of port infrastructure to receive vessels. Based on these factors, COTP Houma will work closely with entities to detennine the ability to resume operations and the priority for reopening waterways. Post-storm port and waterways status will be delivered via MSIBs, Broadcast Notice to Mariners and Homeport. Additionally, the COTP may organize if necessary a post-stonn Port Coordination Team conference call with senior representatives from other federal, state, and local government agencies and industry stakeholders to assess. outline, and prioritize the recovery cfTort for the COTP Zone: