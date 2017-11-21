U.S. Coast Guard photo

Coast Guard rescues man who fell overboard near Morgan City

Tue, 11/21/2017 - 6:55pm zachary fitzgerald

A U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City boatcrew rescued a man Monday who had fallen overboard from his vessel in the Atchafalaya River near Morgan City, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland's Facebook page.

The boatcrew was on patrol and discovered the unmanned and under power pleasure craft doing circles in the river and shortly after rescued the owner from the water in good condition, the Coast Guard said.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017