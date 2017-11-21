U.S. Coast Guard photo
Coast Guard rescues man who fell overboard near Morgan City
Tue, 11/21/2017 - 6:55pm zachary fitzgerald
A U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City boatcrew rescued a man Monday who had fallen overboard from his vessel in the Atchafalaya River near Morgan City, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland's Facebook page.
The boatcrew was on patrol and discovered the unmanned and under power pleasure craft doing circles in the river and shortly after rescued the owner from the water in good condition, the Coast Guard said.