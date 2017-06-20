Coast Guard: No port closures expected

U.S. Coast Guard officials say they are fully prepared for whatever Tropical Storm Cindy brings, but don't expect to have to close any ports in the region.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for much of Louisiana's coast, including St. Mary Parish, with peak sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in southeast Texas Thursday morning, and tropical storms conditions are possible in the Morgan City area through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of 3-5 inches of rain is forecast with higher amounts possible.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard hadn’t closed any ports in the region and didn’t anticipate having to do so, said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Luis Carmona, executive officer of Marine Safety Unit Morgan City.

The area of responsibility for MSU Morgan City includes the ports of Morgan City, West St. Mary and Iberia.

Coast Guard officials contacted local stakeholders “to create awareness of the situation and prepare what they have to do in order to go through this weather,” Carmona said.

On Tuesday, the region was in port condition “Whiskey,” which is when gale-force winds of 39 mph are predicted within 72 hours, Carmona said.

“We’re just prepping for the worst and hoping for the best,” Carmona said.

Port of Morgan City Raymond “Mac” Wade said port officials had not received any requests from agencies to use the port's Government Emergency Operations Center on La. 182, and no states-of-emergency had been declared in the area.

The Coast Guard unit issued a Marine Safety Information Bulletin that explains mandated hurricane procedures and defines hurricane port conditions for Port Fourchon, Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, Houma Navigation Canal, Port of Morgan City, Port of Iberia, Port of West St. Mary, Intracoastal City, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and all terminals, facilities and waterways in the Captain of the Port Houma area of responsibility.

Port Condition Whiskey (gale force winds within 72 hours):

—Open to all commercial traffic.

—Contact port authorities, other government agencies and industry stakeholders to identify and address concerns over port status, activities, and emergency preparations.

—Each vessel intending to remain in port must request permission from the waterfront facility where mooring and forward that information to the Captain of the Port at COTPHoumaSevereWeather@uscg.mil.

—The Coast Guard will have increased harbor patrols and will advise vessel and facility operators of any conditions that require immediate action or correction.

—The Coast Guard will advise vessel operators of anticipated times of floodgate and bridge closures affecting their ability to seek safe refuge and will provide best points of contact information to obtain accurate updates.

Port Condition X-Ray (gale force winds within 48 hours):

—Open to all commercial traffic.

—The Coast Guard will continue to contact waterfront facilities to determine their intentions and any vessels moored thereto. Individually assess vessels desiring to remain in port and issue Captain of the Port orders as appropriate.

—Contact deep draft vessels at anchor and determine their intentions.

—Inspect wharf and pier areas with waterfront facility representatives during harbor patrols.

—Spot check mariners and waterways to determine the status of hurricane preparations.

Port Condition Yankee (gale force expected within 24 hours):

—Vessel traffic control measures in effect.

—The captain of the port may close portions of the port in response to forecasted weather and actual damage, impact or threat in different geographic areas within the port.

—Establish a safety zone controlling vessel movements and activities as appropriate, including closing ports, where necessary, to all commercial vessel traffic except as specifically allowed by the captain of the port. Port closure will not apply to vessels that are capable of completing the cargo.

—Load-discharge cycle in less than 12 hours. The area affected by this order includes all navigable waters of the United States within 12 nautical miles of the shoreline.

—Issue a captain of the port order as appropriate for any vessels or facilities not complying with port condition

requirements:

—Establish safety zone preventing red flagged barges from mooring along shore in Houma central business district and other population centers as identified by the Captain of the Port.

Port Condition Zulu (gale force winds expected within 12 hours):

—Vessel traffic control measures in effect. The default for ZULU is closure of the port and facility operations.

—The captain of the port may deviate from this default and keep ports open with restrictions and close only portions of the port in response to forecasted weather, actual damage, impact, or threat in different geographic ports within the Captain of the Port Zone.

—Establish a safety zone controlling vessel movements and activities as appropriate, including closing ports, where necessary, to all commercial vessel traffic. This prohibition will not apply to vessels that have requested and received approval from the captain of the port to transit the port.

—Suspend cargo operations involving bulk liquid dangerous cargoes unless permission is requested to continue operations and approval is granted. Approval will be given on a case-by-case basis. This approval provision does not apply to operations involving cargoes of particular hazard or certain dangerous cargoes, which in every case must be suspended.