Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water

The Coast Guard assisted a vessel taking on water about 30 miles south of Point Au Fer, according to a Wednesday news release.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report Tuesday at about 7 p.m. of the fishing vessel Miss Quynh Chi II taking on water south of Point Au Fer, the release said.

Sector wachstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the vessel. The aircrew arrived on scene at 8:35 p.m. and delivered a dewatering pump to the vessel.

Miss Reese, a good Samaritan vessel, arrived on scene at approximately 10:45 p.m. and delivered a second dewatering pump to the vessel.

Miss Reese followed the vessel to Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City. A response boat crew from Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City escorted both ships, the release said.