Closure set for La. 182 in Berwick at the bridge

Tue, 03/17/2020 - 2:07pm

La. 182 at the Berwick Bay Bridge in Berwick will be closed 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform routine bridge inspections, the Department of Transportation and Development said.

The detour will consist of U.S. 90 West and U.S. 90 East.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

