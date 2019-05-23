Closing ceremonies
Closing ceremonies were held for Central Catholic Elementary School’s fifth grade Class of 2019 on Tuesday. Mass was celebrated by the Rev. Clyde Mahler of Holy Cross Church, and a reception for parents, grandparents, and friends in the Yvonne Anne Adams Life Center followed. Pictured, front row from left: Bryan Wiggins, Ryan Valentine, Gavin Roy, Zoie Scully, Hannah Dalton, Baylee Smith, Julia Sloane, Emmy Robison, Dominic Lipari, Max Simmons and Wayne Hebert. Middle row: Chaz’ Pickens, Bryce Talbot, Avery Price, Drake Theriot, Cash Baker, Addison Loupe, Jolie Baker, Zowie Minyard and Parris-Nicole Pennison. Back row: Nicholas Sobers, Kollin Nelson, Ashley Denning, Lucy Kincade, Addison Grizzaffi, Emily Pillaro, Sophie Vining, and Cambrey Ruffin.