Closing ceremonies were held for Central Catholic Elementary School’s fifth grade Class of 2019 on Tuesday. Mass was celebrated by the Rev. Clyde Mahler of Holy Cross Church, and a reception for parents, grandparents, and friends in the Yvonne Anne Adams Life Center followed. Pictured, front row from left: Bryan Wiggins, Ryan Valentine, Gavin Roy, Zoie Scully, Hannah Dalton, Baylee Smith, Julia Sloane, Emmy Robison, Dominic Lipari, Max Simmons and Wayne Hebert. Middle row: Chaz’ Pickens, Bryce Talbot, Avery Price, Drake Theriot, Cash Baker, Addison Loupe, Jolie Baker, Zowie Minyard and Parris-Nicole Pennison. Back row: Nicholas Sobers, Kollin Nelson, Ashley Denning, Lucy Kincade, Addison Grizzaffi, Emily Pillaro, Sophie Vining, and Cambrey Ruffin.