Citizens who helped rescue kidnapped girl receive awards

The office of St. Mary Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux last week recognized the citizens who took part in the rescue of a 10-year-old girl who was abducted from New Iberia.

From the Sheriff's Office:

On Feb. 7, a 10-year-ld old girl was abducted from the 1000 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia.

Late Sunday evening, an Amber Alert was subsequently issued which included descriptions of the victim, suspect Michael Sereal of New Iberia, and the suspect’s vehicle.

Early Feb. 8, beginning at approximately 6:40 a.m., calls were made to 911 to report that a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was in a field off Burton Plantation Highway in St. Martin Parish.

"We have the honor of recognizing the following individuals for their heroic actions," Breaux said.

The sheriff's account:

The honorees are Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thibodeaux, Dion Merrick, and Brandon Antoine.

Ashley Thibodeaux is a bus driver with the St. Martin Parish School Board. During her morning route, she noticed a vehicle matching the description of the Amber Alert and diligently followed safety protocols and ensured the safety of the children in her care; she called her husband, Robert Thibodeaux, and asked that he report the location and description of the vehicle to 911.

Shortly after, a second call was received by our 911 dispatchers from Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine, both employees of Pelican Waste and Debris.

As they were speaking to the dispatcher, they blocked the suspect’s vehicle with their truck to prevent the suspect from leaving before law enforcement arrived.

The Sheriff's Office presented each of them with the following awards:

--Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thibodeaux, Citizens Award for Distinguished Action.

--Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine-Citizens Award for Bravery and Diligence

"Your selflessness and quick action resulted in the arrest of the suspect, and the safe return of the victim to her family," Breaux said.

"Here at St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, our motto is 'Working Together To Make A Difference' and the individuals being honored here today are prime examples of this. Together we WILL make a difference."