Citizen of the Year: Rotary Club honors Robinson

Clarence Robinson Sr., an 85-year-old Morgan City resident, was honored recently by the Rotary Club as its Citizen of the Year.

According to information from the Rotary Club, Robinson was raised by a single mother of two. He served in the Korean War in an artillery unit.

“He returned home from Korea in the 1950s to meet restrooms that he couldn’t use, water fountains that he couldn’t drink from, and restaurants that he couldn’t enter because of the color of his skin,” said Rotarian Jim Firmin. “But in his quiet, purposeful way, he put aside any personal animosity toward those challenges, and worked diligently to be of service to his fellow man, and his community.”

Robinson often worked two jobs, including one at L-H Printing. He is best known for working for 40 years as a bartender at weddings, parties and other special events. Even after retirement, Firmin said, Robinson is often asked to appear at events just to make guests feel special.

“Clarence may not be considered by many to be a ‘mover and shaker’ in the usual sense,” Firmin said, “but rather he is one of the ‘Weft Threads’ that hold together the diverse colored yarn of the different people that make up the tapestry of our East St. Mary Community.”