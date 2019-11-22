CIS marks annual smokeout

The Cardiovascular Institute of the South participated in The Great American Smokeout on Thursday. It is an annual event sponsored by the American Cancer Society encouraging tobacco users to quit.

The Cardiovascular Institute of the South’s theme this year is “celebration” and each clinic featured different party-themed displays featuring resources of the Commit to Quit program, as well as interactive games and prizes.

“Since the start of the Commit to Quit program, CIS has had over 10,000 patients participate in it,” Rebecca Templeton, NCTPP Tobacco Treatment Coordinator said. “We have the number one quit rate.”

“Eliminating the use of tobacco dramatically reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and lung disease,” Bevi Jimenez, PR & Marketing Specialist of Cardiovascular Institute of the South, said in a news release. “CIS works with each patient individually on a personalized quit plan.”

The Commit to Quit program offered by the Cardiovascular Institute combines medical evaluations, medications (both prescription and nicotine replacement) and supportive counseling sessions (both individually and as a group). Some of these services may be available free of charge through benefits of the Louisiana Smoking Cessation Trust.

“I believe the difference that makes us successful is the comprehensive approach to tobacco treatment,” Templeton said. “We encourage patients not to give up and to use all our program can offer.”