Cinco de Mayo blood drive

MORGAN CITY —Vitalant is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with an invitation to “guac” a patient’s world by donating blood. The Vitalant news release states that a donation can save three lives.

“May is a busy month with the end of school, graduations and Memorial Day celebrations,” said Mitzi Breaux, Vitalant marketing and communication manager. “Please make time for donating blood this month. With increased travel and celebrations during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, blood donations decline and usage goes up. Donate now so our community’s blood supply is prepared.”

Join Vitalant at the donation center located at 1234 David Drive, Suite 102, in Morgan City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3 when all donors will receive a $25 Amazon gift card (through the company’s online rewards store) and entry to win a $100 gift card from Tampico’s. Chips and salsa will also be served.

Schedule an appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing a Fast Track Health History online the day they donate.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.