Christmas by Candlelight set for Dec. 12

Residents of Bernice Street in Morgan City will stage their 35th annual “Christmas by Candlelight” from 5:30-9 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Santa Claus will be on hand to visit with children, and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras, the residents’ statement said.

Cornerstone Ministries (under the direction of Herb and Anita Stanley) will provide the popular puppet show. Other musical entertainment will be available as well.

Viewing of the lights is by either walking the block or via vehicle. Vehicle flow is one way, entering at Cottonwood Street and exiting on Redwood Street.

A container will be placed at the Cottonwood Street entrance for donations of canned goods or money that will be donated to St. Mary Outreach for distribution in the community.

Refreshment tables will be located at designated homes along the street for those wishing view the decorations on foot.

A popcorn station, for fresh popped popcorn, and train rides will be available. To help St. Mary Outreach, it will cost one nonperishable food item to ride.

No parking, bicycles, skateboards or riding toys will be allowed on Bernice Street during Christmas by Candlelight due to safety concerns.