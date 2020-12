The St. Mary Parish School Board honored the winners of its 2020 Christmas Card Contest at Thursday's board meeting. The overall winner is junior Alexis Couvillion of Berwick High. Fifth-grader Landon Linn of Berwick Elementary received honorable mention. Not pictured are honorable mention recipients Sophia Hastings of Morgan City Junior High, Ava Badeaux of Centerville High and Dalayshia Green of Morgan City High.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker