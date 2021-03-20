Children converge for Morgan City Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Morgan City held its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Lawrence Park. Children up to 8 years old hunted for the colored eggs containing the piece of paper that would winner one of three chocolate Easter Bunnies for each age group. Winners were, ages 2 and under, Marlie Carter, first; Harper Pickens, second; and Addison Stevens, third. Age 3-5 winners were Stefano Case, first; Timberlynn LaCoste, second; and Addilyn Levy, third. Winners in the 6-8 age group were Nathan Everitt, first; Dorranesha Singleton, second; and Lucia Case, third. With the winners is Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna.