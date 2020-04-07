Child endangerment figures in two arrests

A Berwick man was jailed Friday on a domestic battery charge, Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard said.

—William H. Toups Jr., 31, of River Road, Berwick, was arrested 9:47 p.m. Friday on the charge of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

At 9:18 p.m. Friday, Berwick officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of River Road in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Through investigation, officers received statements that Toups committed a battery upon the victim and there was physical evidence that supported those statements.

There were two juveniles present in the residence during the incident. In conclusion,

Toups was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 90 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Joshua Ryan Turner, 39, Judy Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated domestic abuse child endangerment. Turner was released on a $3,500 bond.

—Cannon D. Antoine, 18, Sugar Cane Way, Thibodaux, was arrested at 6:28 a.m. Sunday on a charge of reckless operation with no accident. Antoine was released on a summons to appear July 7.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 36-hour period the Morgan City Police Department responded to 86 calls of service and made this arrest:

—Jeremie Martin Paul Jr., 29, Mallard Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant for simple assault and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Officers were called to a Wren Street address for a disturbance. They came into contact with Paul. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Rebecca Martin, 48, Terrebonne Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Sunday on charges of remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to a local motel on Brashear Avenue about an individual refusing to leave the property. They came into contact with Marin.

Officers observed Martin was in an intoxicated condition and refused to leave the property.

When officers went to place Martin under arrest, she pulled away from the arresting officers.

She was eventually handcuffed and placed under arrest.

She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.