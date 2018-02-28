Child calls for help; woman arrested

An emergency call from a child led to a trip to the hospital and jail for a local woman.

Brittany Martin, 29, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Friday on charges of child desertion, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic cannabinoids), misuse of toxic vapors, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to a medical emergency at a residence in Amelia after St. Mary 911 received a call from a child that an adult female was in medical distress.

The woman, identified as Martin, was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

During the deputy’s investigation, it was found that Martin smoked synthetic cannabinoids from a makeshift pipe.

Martin and the child were the only two occupants in the residence at the time of the incident. The pipe used to smoke the drug was recovered from the residence. Upon her release from the hospital, Martin was taken into custody on the charges. Synthetic cannabinoids were also located on Martin’s person. Martin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.