Twenty-eight teams of up to six members each competed Saturday at Chez Hope's Trivia Night fundraiser at Patterson. The theme was Throw-Back Trivia, leading contestants to dress up as hippies, Roaring Twenties Flappers and pioneers, complete with the cover for a covered wagon. Chez Hope, the domestic abuse shelter and advocacy organization, had a fundraising goal of $15,000-20,000. The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Chez Hope Trivia Night

Sat, 04/01/2017 - 8:28pm Anonymous

