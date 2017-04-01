Chez Hope Trivia Night

Twenty-eight teams of up to six members each competed Saturday at Chez Hope's Trivia Night fundraiser at Patterson. The theme was Throw-Back Trivia, leading contestants to dress up as hippies, Roaring Twenties Flappers and pioneers, complete with the cover for a covered wagon. Chez Hope, the domestic abuse shelter and advocacy organization, had a fundraising goal of $15,000-20,000. The Daily Review/Bill Decker