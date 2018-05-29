Chamber to host Leadership St. Mary Social

Tue, 05/29/2018 - 10:26am zachary fitzgerald
Staff Report

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce will host its 2018 Leadership St. Mary Social from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 in the Bamboo Room at Cypress Bayou Casino and Hotel in Charenton.
There is no fee to attend. But attendees are asked to RSVP as soon as possible to help in planning for food and refreshments. To RSVP, email info@stmarychamber.com or call 985-384-3830.
The mission of this St. Mary Chamber of Commerce program is to recruit and develop leaders who will be active and involved in moving St. Mary Parish forward.
Chamber officials invite people to attend and bring someone who may be interested in attending the next session of Leadership St. Mary beginning January 2019.
Attendees to the social can learn why Leadership St. Mary is important to the economic development and growth of the parish.

