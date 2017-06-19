Chairman: Pumping station system is ready

The workers who staff the pump stations that keep water out of Morgan City and Siracusaville were to meet Monday night to make sure they’re prepared for a possible tropical storm.

The Gravity Drainage District No. 2 system, which includes the pumps stations that perform that work, is ready, district board Chairman Lee Dragna said Monday evening.

Dragna said an email from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this area could come in for 3 to 8 inches of rain when Potential Tropical Storm No. 3 arrives Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pump station system, the capacity of which the district has nearly doubled in the last few years, handled 10 inches of rain in 24 hours last month, Dragna said.

The district recently added 84,000 gallons per minute of pumping capacity at Pump Station No. 6 near the fire station on Victor II Boulevard, Dragna said.

“We’re not concerned at all,” Dragna said. “Our levees are high enough to keep us from any backwater.”

The barge at Lakeside subdivision will be closed, and a pump will operate near the weir there, Dragna said

One more job for Monday night: Dragna said the district is getting in touch with vendors so it can feed the people, up to 20 of them, who will operate the pump stations, do maintenance or repair, and perform other functions when the pumps are running.

And pumpers have been told to stay close, Dragna said