Chain of Life pro-life event in Patterson

More than 50 people arrived Sunday afternoon for a pro-life Chain of Life event at U.S. 90 and Wise Street in Patterson. The show of opposition to legalized abortion started in California 33 years ago and has since spread to more than 2,000 cities across the country, according to the event's organizers. Bottom Photo: The Rev. Herb Bennerfield, pastor at Patterson's St. Joseph Catholic Church, organizes the event before the 2 p.m. start.