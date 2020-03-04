Ceremony marks opening of Patterson water plant

PATTERSON — After five years of work, Patterson’s new water plant is online, capable of providing up to 1.5 million gallons of water a day with fewer chemicals than are needed in conventional water systems.

The Patterson City Council staged a ribbon-cutting at the plant site near City Hall before Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting.

Mayor Rodney Grogan said the plant may become a model for other cities.

Voters approved a bond issue for the plant, which cost an estimated $6 million, Public Works Director Steve Bierhorst said.

The plant uses a technology called Actiflow, which uses microsand to help filter unwanted material from drinking water.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, consulting engineer Melanie Caillouet gave the council a report on its drainage study. The study began after April and June flash floods last year threatened Patterson homes. Gauges were placed around the city to collect data on how water drains.

The study identified problem areas including the Hickory at Red Cypress intersection, U.S. 90 at Red Cypress, an area near Patterson State Bank, and Church at U.S. 90.

Remedies range in cost from $50,000 to $490,000 each. The big ticket items are likely to be culvert replacement along the length of Kelli, Mike, Leo and David at a cost of $500,000 each.

Caillouet urged council members to study the plan.

The council approved an ordinance suggested by the Parish Council to regulate political signs.

The ordinance would ban political signs from public property and utility poles.

Signs would have to be removed from public view within 30 days of the election or the defeat of the candidate placing the sign. Candidates and campaign managers would be responsible for following the law.

Failure to comply could ultimately result in a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

Another ordinance was introduced to allow the city to accept sealed bids for one-year leases on two tracts it owns south of the railroad tracks.

The council passed resolutions of respect for Pastor Ronnie Cuvillier and former police officer Roussel Thomas Sr., both of whom died recently, and Fannie May Dugas Mouton, a longtime Patterson resident who turned 100 at her new home in Texas Saturday.