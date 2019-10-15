Century plus one
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 12:41pm
Submitted Photo
A Berwick resident celebrated a very special birthday Oct. 6. Eva Mae Nini turned 101 years old. Born on Oct. 6, 1918, she came into the world a month before World War I ended.
