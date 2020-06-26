Central Catholic students celebrate long-awaited graduation

Forty-nine Central Catholic High students received long-awaited diplomas Friday night at Holy Cross Church. Precautions against the spread of COVID-19 delayed commencement more than a month, and even Friday, attendance was limited to family members, and masks and social distancing were required. "If the Class of 2020 will be remembered for anything," Bishop Shelton Fabre said in his message to the graduates, "it will be remembered for adjusting expectations and responding to challenges."

The Daily Review/Bill Decker