Central Catholic High students go back to school week of Aug. 10-14; elementary resumes Aug. 14

Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, including Central Catholic High, will open during the week of Aug. 10-14. Elementary schools, including Central Catholic, will open Aug. 14, according to the diocese.

Here's a statement issued by the diocese Thursday:

Suzanne Troxclair, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-

Thibodaux, announced today the dates for the safe return to classroom instruction

for the 2020-2021 school year. As outlined in a video released this morning,

Troxclair said the diocesan high schools would return the week of August 10-14

for orientation (with specific dates announced by those schools to their respective

parents), and the elementary schools returning to class on Friday, August 14th.

Troxclair reiterated that the diocesan priorities as we return to school include

safety, presence, and growth:

--SAFETY – Committed to utilizing all appropriate measures to maintain a

safe environment for students and staff

--PRESENCE – Committed to a return of our students and teachers to our

school campuses

--GROWTH – Allowing our children to continue their academic progress in a

safe, secure, and Christ-centered environment

She also noted that all school calendars were reviewed by the Catholic Schools

Office and all principals to ensure there would be very minimal changes, all in

light of new BESE mandates, CDC guidance, latest COVID-19 statistics, and

consistency with the diocesan return to school task force plan.

The superintendent reminds all parents to monitor the websites, parent

communications protocols, and social media of their children’s respective schools

for updates in the coming days and weeks. “The diocese is grateful for the deep

commitment of its school families to the ministry of Catholic education and looks

forward to welcoming it students back to school in the next few weeks,” she said.