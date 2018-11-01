Submitted Photos
Morgan City firefighters gave the children some fire safety tips after showing them a video in the department’s teaching trailer on what to do in case of a fire.

Members of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office brought with them a remote-controlled robot, their Marine Division boat, and a sheriff’s car for viewing. The children enjoyed walking through the police car and boat and trying their hand at controlling the robot.

Central Catholic happenings

Thu, 11/01/2018 - 10:40am

Happenings at Central Catholic Elementary.

