Submitted Photos
Morgan City firefighters gave the children some fire safety tips after showing them a video in the department’s teaching trailer on what to do in case of a fire.
Members of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office brought with them a remote-controlled robot, their Marine Division boat, and a sheriff’s car for viewing. The children enjoyed walking through the police car and boat and trying their hand at controlling the robot.
Central Catholic happenings
Happenings at Central Catholic Elementary.