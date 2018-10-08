Central Catholic happenings

Mon, 10/08/2018 - 10:33am

Submitted Photo
Top photo: Grandparents’ Day was celebrated at Central Catholic Elementary School with a Mass followed by refreshments in the Yvonne Anne Adams Life Center. Pictured in church before Mass are Pre-K4 student Peyton Irwin, grandfather Chris Heltz, third-grader Drew Irwin, and grandmothers Vicki Heltz and Diane Irwin. Below: Central Catholic High School's Student of the Month Award is designed to distinguish outstanding students per grade level. September Students of the Month are sixth-grader Carson Thomas, seventh-grader Giovanna Cannata, eighth-grader Sarah David, freshman Gracie Pintado, sophomore Anthony Saleme, junior Luke Brinkley, and senior Kerrilyn Luc.

