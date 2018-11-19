Central Catholic Family Picnic

Mon, 11/19/2018 - 10:33am

Submitted Photo
Central Catholic Elementary School held its annual Family Picnic on school grounds on a beautiful day in October. Hundreds of parents, grandparents and siblings attended the event and enjoyed the fellowship and sunny weather. Pictured are, back row: parents Joey and Alanna Sloane, Neil and Jennifer Loupe, grandparent Joy Loupe, Ava Robison, first-grader Emmy Robison and parent Dane Robison. Front row: fifth-graders Julia Sloane, Emmy Robison and Addison Loupe, second-grader Meredith Loupe, and parent Lauren Robison.

