Central Catholic bestows awards

Central Catholic High School recognized Maggie Bergeron as CCHS Alumnus of the Year in a ceremony held April 27 prior to the annual CCHS Alumni Chefs’ Supper. The recognition was for her many years of service and dedication to Catholic education over the past 60 years. Bergeron is the founder of the alumni association’s biggest fundraiser, the annual Chefs’ Supper, and has been a huge contributor in the auction and other activities over the years.

Central Catholic also inducted three new members into its Hall of Fame. Warren Landry was the recipient of the Meritorious Service Award, and Quincy Verdin and Jamarr Garrett were inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.