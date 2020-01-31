Census Bureau looks for people to help with 2020 count

PATTERSON – Wanda Green applied for a job Friday.

Sitting at a table across from Alan Grimsley, Green answered questions about her ability to adapt to new situations, her punctuality, her ability to work with others – standard stuff in a job interview. But this kind of job comes open only once every 10 years.

Green was one of the people who came to Patterson’s new Community Center at the old Patterson Junior High to seek work helping with the 2020 Census. Hundreds of people will be hired in St. Mary Parish alone to make sure the once-a-decade head count is as comprehensive as possible.

Officials say a lot is at stake in the Census, from funding for social programs to representation in Congress.

Green found the experience to be a positive one.

“They were very friendly and very helpful,” she said.

Friday’s work at the Community Center was billed as a recruiting event. Bonnie Sherman, the local recruiting agent for the Census Bureau, said people will be hired to visit with people who haven’t returned the Census questionnaire that will come soon in the mail.

Some people just neglect to return the forms. Others may have some other barrier to overcome, such as a disability.

The jobs being offered by the Census Bureau pay $18 an hour in Louisiana and have flexible hours.

You can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

Friday’s recruiting event in Patterson was set for 8 a.m.-noon. Sherman said she’s trying to set up a nighttime event for potential applicants who aren’t free during the day.