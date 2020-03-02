Celtic Angels will perform here March 17

The Celtic Angels will perform March 17 as part of the Morgan City Live Community Concert Association series.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for K-12 students. Anyone who buys a season ticket for the 2020-21 season will be admitted free, and anyone who wears green will be included in a drawing for 2020-21 tickets.

All tickets, subscription or single concert, are available online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.

The Celtic Angels are Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll, Tammy Browne, Amy Penston and Ellie Mullane. The Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring Patrick O’Mahoney of “Riverdance,” perform with athletic precision in routines that leave audiences breathless, according to promotional material for the groups.

The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin round out the show with interpretations of authentic “Irish Trad” instrumentals.

Morgan City Live Community Concert Association of Morgan City, Inc., formed in 1947, continues to bring world-class entertainment to the tri-city area of Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson as well as the rest of St. Mary Parish and surrounding parishes.

A partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging offers free transportation to and from concerts for seniors 60 and over who live in St. Mary Parish. Please call 985-384-3324 to arrange your ride at least 24 hours prior to the concert.