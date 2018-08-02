Cedars has meet-and-greet for Lower St. Martin people

Residents of Lower St. Martin Parish welcomed Interim St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars at a meet-and- greet Tuesday. The meeting was held in the Belle River Community Center on La. 70 in Belle River.

In addition to Cedars, present were members of his staff and several St. Martin Parish Council members, Byron Fuselier and Chris Tauzin. Rep. Sam Jones spoke briefly of his confidence in Cedars as parish president.

A meal of jambalaya was provided for guests who came to meet Cedars, the interim president of the parish until a November election. Cedars replaces long-time parish president Guy Cormier who resigned in March, 2018 to become President of the Louisiana State Police Jury Association.

Cedars has been the district attorney for the 16th Judicial District and attorney for the St. Martin Parish government. He graduated from LSU in 1976.

Cedars spoke to the guests of his determination to make the parish stronger and to be more attentive to all parts of the parish. He said the parish council meetings would be held in various locations, Belle River being one of them. He vowed to post more on the parish website .

In response to several questions from guests about the lack of Council on Aging services for Lower St. Martin, Cedars said he was in favor of some type of intergovernmental arrangement with a near-y parish to provide services for this area. Members of Lower St. Martin Parish have been trying in vain for y ears to get COA services for Belle River, Stephensville and Four-mile Bayou.

“I’m a no-nonsense kind of guy,” said Cedars. “I will listen to all of your issues. This is a very challenging job with a lot of decisions to be made. I intend to do the best job I can.”

As attorney for the St. Martin Parish government, Cedars acknowledged that he has been well aware of the problems which have plagued the Lower St. Martin area and it is hoped, now, as president, he will be able to solve some of those problems.