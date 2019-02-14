Catholic Schools Week

Thu, 02/14/2019 - 10:12am

Submitted Photo
Central Catholic celebrated Catholic Schools Week Jan. 27- Feb. 2. Many activities were held including a Mass, a pep rally and a breakfast for public school educators and mayors. The elementary students celebrated with a Career Day in which students were invited to dress as what they want to be when they grow up. Pictured are third-graders Elizabeth Patterson as a ballerina, Preslie Henry as a teacher, Wyatt Aucoin as a geologist, Joseph Berry working for Berry Brothers, Maggie Bagwell as a stay-at-home mom and, in front, Parker Burroughs as a gamer and Luke Gros as a YouTuber.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019