Submitted Photo

Central Catholic celebrated Catholic Schools Week Jan. 27- Feb. 2. Many activities were held including a Mass, a pep rally and a breakfast for public school educators and mayors. The elementary students celebrated with a Career Day in which students were invited to dress as what they want to be when they grow up. Pictured are third-graders Elizabeth Patterson as a ballerina, Preslie Henry as a teacher, Wyatt Aucoin as a geologist, Joseph Berry working for Berry Brothers, Maggie Bagwell as a stay-at-home mom and, in front, Parker Burroughs as a gamer and Luke Gros as a YouTuber.