Catholic day of giving will be Dec. 3

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana have joined forces with 39 other dioceses and archdioceses in the United States to host its fourth annual #iGiveCatholic giving day on #GivingTuesday, Dec. 3.

#iGiveCatholic is a 24-hour online giving challenge that celebrates the work of Catholic schools, ministries, church parishes and other charitable organizations affiliated with the participating dioceses and also helps to celebrate all those who give throughout the diocese. Throughout the giving day, from midnight on Dec. 3 until the stroke of midnight on Dec. 4, Catholics can go to iGiveCatholic.org/Houma-Thibodaux and click on a specific ministry listed there to make a donation with their credit card.

“We are excited to host our fourth annual #iGiveCatholic campaign to bring our Catholic community together as one in support of our local church parishes, schools and ministries,” says Amy Ponson, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer multiple incentive prizes to encourage our ministries to promote their individual projects and raise funds for these projects to advance the mission of the Catholic Church.”