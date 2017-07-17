Candidates unopposed in parish council, judge races

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election ended Friday with candidates running unopposed for a St. Mary Parish Council seat and district judge seat, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Patrick Hebert, R-Morgan City, was the lone qualifier in the race for St. Mary Parish Council District 6. This district covers about half of Morgan City and most of Berwick.

Hebert will fill the seat vacated by Gabriel Beadle, who was elected to the at-large District 10 seat in April. Casey Crappell was appointed to temporarily fill the District 6 seat.

Suzanne deMahy, R-New Iberia, was also unopposed for 16th Judicial District, Division B judge seat. She will replace her father, Paul deMahy, who is retiring after 31 years as a district judge. The 16th district covers St. Mary, St. Martin and Iberia parishes.

Election qualifying began Wednesday.

Candidates qualifying in the Franklin City Marshal’s race were Corey Burgess, Rogers Washington Sr. and Carla Weidenboerner.

Qualifying to run for Louisiana Public Service Commission, District 2 race included Damon Baldone, R-Houma, whom Gov. John Bel Edwards temporarily appointed to the post in June. Other candidates qualifying for the race were Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge, and Lenar Whitney, R-Houma. District 2 covers 13 parishes including St. Mary Parish.

Scott Angelle vacated the position during May after President Donald Trump appointed him director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in the Department of the Interior.

Seven candidates qualified for the state treasurer’s race to replace former treasurer and current U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who served as treasurer for about 20 years.