Luke Romaire, right, and Clifton Percle, a worker with the Morgan City Recreation Department, work Thursday afternoon to prepare the new Cajun Christmas display for the 6 p.m. Friday unveiling on the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat in the median of Brashear Avenue. Romaire's uncle, Lee Romaire, founder and CEO of Romaire Studios in Los Angeles, is donating the special display to his hometown of Morgan City.
The alligators pulling the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat will be unwrapped Friday evening during the unveiling of Morgan City's new Christmas display. (The Daily Review photos/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Cajun Christmas display gets finishing touches
