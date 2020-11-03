Broussard, Saleme in judge runoff; Duhe cruises to reelection

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Saleme of Morgan City edged St. Martin attorney Keith Thibodeaux on Tuesday for a Dec. 5 runoff spot against Natalie Broussard for 16th Judicial District judge.

Also Tuesday, incumbent 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe won handily over challenger Lori Landry, a retired district judge.

Broussard, an attorney and member of the Iberia Parish Council, led the race for the 16th JDC's Section 2 Division F judgeship with 21,853 votes, or 38%, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Saleme drew 18,360 votes, or 32%, to 17,656, or 31%, for Thibodeaux.

Duhe, who had sparred with then-Judge Landry over remarks she made about the treatment of black defendants, received 52,895 votes, or 68%, to 25,416, or 32%, for Landry.

District Judge -- 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

Early & Absentee Reporting - 3 of 3 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 64 of 64 precincts

5,038 "Alicia" Butler (DEM) 33%

6,891 Roger P. Hamilton, Jr. (IND) 45%

3,410 Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green (DEM) 22%

Total: 15,339

Unofficial Turnout: 57.5%

District Judge -- 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

Early & Absentee Reporting - 3 of 3 parishes

21,853 Natalie Broussard (REP) 38%

18,360 Anthony "Tony" Saleme (REP) 32%

17,656 Keith E. Thibodeaux (REP) 31%

Total: 57,869

Unofficial Turnout: 62.7%

District Attorney -- 16th Judicial District Court

Early & Absentee Reporting - 3 of 3 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 166 of 166 precincts

52,895 "Bo" Duhe (REP) 68%

25,416 Lori Landry (DEM) 32%

Total: 78,311

Unofficial Turnout: 65.8%