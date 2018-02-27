Bridge lane closures Sunday for maintenance

Tue, 02/27/2018 - 5:24pm zachary fitzgerald

There will be alternating lane closures in the east and west lanes of U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Ramos and Bayou Boeuf bridges in St. Mary Parish for roadway maintenance, a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release said.

This work is estimated to take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

