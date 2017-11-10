Boy Scout dinner tickets

Submitted Photo

Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, left, buys a ticket from Lenny Dartez to the annual Boy Scouts of America Dinner scheduled for Dec. 7. The steak dinner begins with refreshments from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the dinner to follow. The dinner will be held at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, located at 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City. Tickets are $75 each. The Morgan City Rotary Club is the sponsor and tickets are available by calling Dartez at 985-755-0515 or Bill Cefalu at 985-397-1445.