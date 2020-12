The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Taking a break from their duties at the annual Boy Scout steak dinner Thursday are, from left; Dan Duplantis, Bill Cefalu, Lenny Dartez and Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi. Attendees paused during the fundraiser at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center to honor the memory of Frank Guarisco, who died this year after working in Scouting for more than 50 years.