Article Image Alt Text

Boil water order in Berwick

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 7:05pm

Berwick's town government posted a Facebook message saying the waterline break that led to a boil water order has been fixed.

But the town hasn't lifted the boil water order issued Wednesday afternoon. The town is awaiting the results of tests on water samples.

The town government says the waterline break allowed water pressure to fall below the required minimum. Town water is being tested.

The order is in effect until the town government gives the all clear.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019