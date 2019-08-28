Boil water order in Berwick
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 7:05pm
Berwick's town government posted a Facebook message saying the waterline break that led to a boil water order has been fixed.
But the town hasn't lifted the boil water order issued Wednesday afternoon. The town is awaiting the results of tests on water samples.
The town government says the waterline break allowed water pressure to fall below the required minimum. Town water is being tested.
The order is in effect until the town government gives the all clear.