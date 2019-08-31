Article Image Alt Text

Boil water advisory lifted in Berwick

Sat, 08/31/2019 - 2:15pm

The boil water advisory for Berwick has been lifted, the town government posted on its Facebook page Saturday morning.

The advisory had been in place since Wednesday, when utility workers discovered a leak in a main line.

The leak was quickly fixed, but the repair required lowering water pressure below the level the state requires to keep water safe for drinking. Samples were sent to the state for testing.

Residents had been advised the tap water was safe for bathing and cooking. But they were asked to drink bottled water as a precaution.

