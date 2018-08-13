Boil water advisory issued for Stephensville area

St. Martin Water and Sewer Commission #1 of Lower St. Martin Parish issued a precautionary boil water advisory Monday for all homes located in the Stephensville area due to a busted water line. The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice. Anyone with questions should call 985-384-7721.

Officials say the boil water advisory will probably stay in effect until Thursday or Friday after the state Department of Health and Hospitals returns the results of testing of water samples to ensure the water is safe to drink.