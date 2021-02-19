Boil advisory lifted for Morgan City, Stephensville

The boil order for the city of Morgan City has been lifted, Utilities Director Bill Cefalu said at mid-morning Friday.

The city sent test results off Thursday and was awaiting word from the Louisiana Department of Health before they received notification that water again is safe to cook with and drink.

The city also provides water for the Stephensville area covered in St. Martin parish Water and Sewer District No. 1, which also was under a water boil advisory.

With Morgan City’s advisory lifted, so is the area of Stephensville that it covers.

The order had been in place since Wednesday after water pressure dropped because of a combination of above average water use and many water breaks with the frigid temperatures.