Boil advisory lifted for Morgan City

Fri, 02/19/2021 - 11:15am
Staff Report

The boil order for the city of Morgan City has been lifted, Utilities Director Bill Cefalu said at mid-morning Friday.
The city sent test results off Thursday and was awaiting word from the Louisiana Department of Health before they received notification that water again is safe to cook with and drink.
The order had been in place since Wednesday after water pressure dropped because of a combination of above average water use and many water breaks with the frigid temperatures.

