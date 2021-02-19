Article Image Alt Text

Boil advisory ends in Bayou L'Ourse

Fri, 02/19/2021 - 11:28am
Staff Report

The precautionary boil water advisory for Assumption Parish communities, including Bayou L’Ourse, has been lifted.
Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1 announced in a Facebook post just before 11 a.m. Friday the order had been lifted for Pierre Part, Belle River and Bayou L’Ourse.
“We are asking all of our residents to please still conserve as much water as possible as our system is still recovering and because there is still low pressure in some areas,” the post said.

