Blood donations needed

The holidays are officially in full swing and Vitalant wants to celebrate with you the wonder that blood donations can bring many families this holiday season. Your donation is needed to help in emergency situations or even routine surgeries. All blood types are needed especially type O and platelet donations.

To ensure an ample blood supply, Vitalant is encouraging donors to skip the shopping lines and save lives with them. When you donate Nov. 29-Dec. 15, you’ll receive a $25 Amazon gift card through our online rewards store.

Patients like Jaziel relied on donors during his cancer treatment. “My childhood was interrupted by cancer for six long, extremely emotional years,” Jaziel said. “I can say I always knew I wasn’t alone thanks to my generous blood donors.” Blood donors ensure patients like Jaziel are able to continue fighting and can make more memories with their friends and family.

To donate, visit Vitalant at 1234 David Drive or visit Vitalant.org to find a blood mobile near you. Schedule your appointment today at Vitalant.org or call 1-877-258-4825

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s at vitalant.org.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

Vitalant is the nation’s second largest community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant’s 780,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more. For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.