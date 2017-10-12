First-grader Kolton Mason with his pet lizard, Oakley; first-grader Allie Keith and her dog, Cleo; Mahler with his pet, Teddy; and kindergarten student Ellis Cefalu with Sucee.
Blessing the pets at Holy Cross
Holy Cross Elementary School held a Blessing of the Pets following Mass on the Feast of St. Francis, patron saint of animals. The Rev. Clyde Mahler of Holy Cross Church blessed the dozens of dogs, cats, lizards, rabbits, stuffed animals and even a pet rock in the prayer garden outside Holy Cross Church. Pre-K4 student Ava Clements, right, was covered in kittens.