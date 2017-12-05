Black bears seen lounging in Berwick pecan tree

Berwick Police Chief James Richard submitted these photos of two black bears, believed to be a mother and her cub, relaxing Saturday in a pecan tree behind a home on Ceylon Street in Berwick.

The two bears were there the entire day. When the sun set, both bears came down, walked along the top of the levee and entered a seawall gate at Second Street.

Earlier in the day, officials had contacted state biologists, who sent a representative to monitor the bears throughout the day until they left the area, Richard said.