Bishops offer information on coronavirus

The bishops of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and the Diocese of Lafayette have recommended church-related precautions against coronavirus-related illness, even giving permission to miss Mass if community spread becomes a concern.

The Diocese of Lafayette includes St. Mary west of the Atchafalaya River. St. Mary east of the Atchafalaya is part of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

No confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in Louisiana. But the number of U.S. confirmed cases has grown to 80 in 13 states, and the number of deaths was nine at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Some experts say the number of reported infections is artificially low because testing is not yet universally available in the United States.

“With the care and well-being of our parishioners, clergy, lay employees, and all the people of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on my heart, I want to provide us with some information and pastoral directives regarding the coronavirus disease,” wrote Bishop Shelton J. Fabre.

The bishops:

—Urge priests, deacons, and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion to practice good hygiene, washing their hands or even using an alcohol based anti-bacterial solution before Mass begins.

—Said if congregants are sick or are experiencing symptoms of sickness they are not obliged to attend Mass and are encouraged not to do so.

—Suspend distribution of the Sacred Blood by chalice during Holy Communion.

—Suspend the exchange of physical contact during the sign of peace; instead, verbally saying “peace be with you” to your neighbors in the pew.

Fabre also said, “I am strongly recommending, but not requiring, that the faithful receive Holy Communion in the hand, though no one is to be denied Holy Communion on the tongue.”

More information is available at http://diocese.org/coronavirus.